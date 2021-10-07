Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $294.63 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) will report $294.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $280.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $306.32 million. Boot Barn reported sales of $184.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $306.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.55 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 9.55%. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BOOT. Citigroup upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.10 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.85.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $92.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 2.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.32 and a 200-day moving average of $78.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $30.86 and a fifty-two week high of $99.64.

In other news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 3,000 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $245,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 3,547 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $308,624.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,315,349 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,902,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 273.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 452,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,066,000 after buying an additional 331,662 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the second quarter worth $22,696,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 165.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 342,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,826,000 after buying an additional 213,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,586,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,778,000 after buying an additional 169,218 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

