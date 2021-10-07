Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $167.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) to announce sales of $167.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $168.30 million and the lowest is $166.79 million. Bank of Hawaii posted sales of $165.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full year sales of $665.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $663.66 million to $666.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $667.09 million, with estimates ranging from $665.90 million to $668.28 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $167.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $490,380.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $412,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,833 shares of company stock valued at $5,039,018 over the last three months. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $81.93. 133,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,611. Bank of Hawaii has a twelve month low of $53.00 and a twelve month high of $99.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is presently 72.54%.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

