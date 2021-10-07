Zacks: Analysts Expect Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) to Announce $0.59 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Trimble’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.60. Trimble posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Trimble will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.67. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Trimble.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

In other Trimble news, VP Julie A. Shepard sold 2,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total value of $188,479.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,100,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 3,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $305,299.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,578.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 323,510 shares of company stock valued at $29,236,572. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRMB. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 87.1% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,258,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $430,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,144 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Trimble by 247.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,237,885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $262,269,000 after buying an additional 2,305,873 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Trimble by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,861,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $397,792,000 after buying an additional 2,048,753 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Trimble by 28,838.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,766,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $144,523,000 after buying an additional 1,760,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Trimble in the 1st quarter worth about $120,186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $81.86 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.66 and a 200 day moving average of $83.13. Trimble has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $96.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

