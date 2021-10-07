Zacks: Analysts Expect eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.45 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to post sales of $2.45 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for eBay’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.47 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.44 billion. eBay posted sales of $2.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eBay will report full-year sales of $10.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.30 billion to $10.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $11.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.69 billion to $11.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for eBay.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.05.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $104,396.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $1,071,778.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,974.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,998 shares of company stock worth $5,892,419 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 115.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in eBay by 515.4% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in eBay in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in eBay in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in eBay by 387.9% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.17. 7,308,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,298,880. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.90. eBay has a one year low of $45.36 and a one year high of $77.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

