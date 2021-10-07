Zacks: Analysts Expect Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to Post $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.43. Delta Air Lines posted earnings per share of ($3.30) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 104.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full-year earnings of ($4.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.67) to ($3.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $5.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Delta Air Lines.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($4.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DAL. MKM Partners began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Argus cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.11.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $44.02. The stock had a trading volume of 10,121,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,188,506. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $28.74 and a twelve month high of $52.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. The stock has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.41.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,622,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,882,102,000 after acquiring an additional 927,297 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,892,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,725,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425,850 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,735,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $463,448,000 after purchasing an additional 114,589 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,789,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $380,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,944,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,175,000 after purchasing an additional 438,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Delta Air Lines (DAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.