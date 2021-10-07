Zacks: Analysts Expect CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) will report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CoreCivic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. CoreCivic reported earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreCivic will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.72 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CoreCivic.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $464.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CXW shares. TheStreet raised shares of CoreCivic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.85 price objective on the stock.

CoreCivic stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,719. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. CoreCivic has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $12.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CoreCivic by 158.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in CoreCivic by 295.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in CoreCivic during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in CoreCivic by 181.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in CoreCivic during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

