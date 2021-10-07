Zacks: Analysts Expect CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $421.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) will post $421.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $370.00 million and the highest is $547.00 million. CNX Resources posted sales of $66.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 537.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CNX Resources.
CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $359.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.40 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 1,647.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.
CNX traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.16. 47,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,190,490. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.80 and its 200 day moving average is $13.13. CNX Resources has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $15.89.
About CNX Resources
CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.
