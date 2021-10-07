Zacks: Analysts Expect CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $421.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) will post $421.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $370.00 million and the highest is $547.00 million. CNX Resources posted sales of $66.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 537.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CNX Resources.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $359.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.40 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%.

A number of analysts have commented on CNX shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America cut shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.45.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 1,647.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

CNX traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.16. 47,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,190,490. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.80 and its 200 day moving average is $13.13. CNX Resources has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $15.89.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

