Zacks: Analysts Expect Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Will Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) will post $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ares Management’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.66. Ares Management reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Management will report full-year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ares Management.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $507.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.59 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 15.65%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ARES shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.88.

ARES stock opened at $75.76 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Ares Management has a 52-week low of $40.56 and a 52-week high of $81.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 101.08%.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 424,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,430,007.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Ares Management during the first quarter worth $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Ares Management by 174.2% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 883 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Ares Management during the first quarter worth $56,000. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

