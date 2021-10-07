Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.11 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report sales of $11.11 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.25 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.01 billion. ConocoPhillips reported sales of $4.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 153.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full-year sales of $41.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $38.65 billion to $44.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $43.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.90 billion to $50.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COP. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.09.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.81. The stock had a trading volume of 10,522,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,507,455. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.95. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $72.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $96.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -177.32%.

In related news, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COP. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,853,989 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $98,206,000 after purchasing an additional 205,533 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 34.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 725,168 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $38,419,000 after acquiring an additional 187,526 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 77.8% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,194 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 14,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.5% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 81,348 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 10,310 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

