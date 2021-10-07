Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $116.96 Million

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) will announce sales of $116.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $105.07 million to $133.32 million. Canopy Growth reported sales of $113.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full year sales of $530.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $494.38 million to $561.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $723.36 million, with estimates ranging from $682.96 million to $772.86 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $1.02. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 200.71%. The business had revenue of $136.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$30.50 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canopy Growth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.23.

CGC traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.52. 244,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,546,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a current ratio of 10.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.15. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.11. Canopy Growth has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $56.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the second quarter worth $51,282,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 144.9% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,339,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,895,000 after purchasing an additional 792,492 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 432.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 945,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,285,000 after purchasing an additional 768,094 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 25.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,001,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,110,000 after purchasing an additional 403,932 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 305.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 458,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,694,000 after purchasing an additional 345,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canopy Growth (CGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.