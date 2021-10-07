Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $116.96 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) will announce sales of $116.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $105.07 million to $133.32 million. Canopy Growth reported sales of $113.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full year sales of $530.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $494.38 million to $561.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $723.36 million, with estimates ranging from $682.96 million to $772.86 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $1.02. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 200.71%. The business had revenue of $136.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$30.50 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canopy Growth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.23.

CGC traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.52. 244,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,546,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a current ratio of 10.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.15. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.11. Canopy Growth has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $56.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the second quarter worth $51,282,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 144.9% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,339,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,895,000 after purchasing an additional 792,492 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 432.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 945,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,285,000 after purchasing an additional 768,094 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 25.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,001,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,110,000 after purchasing an additional 403,932 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 305.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 458,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,694,000 after purchasing an additional 345,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

