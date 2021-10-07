Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $134.66 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) will report $134.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $128.32 million and the highest estimate coming in at $141.00 million. AeroVironment reported sales of $92.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full year sales of $566.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $561.80 million to $570.98 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $610.46 million, with estimates ranging from $603.60 million to $617.32 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AeroVironment.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.81 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVAV shares. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.33.

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $523,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $642,865.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,900 shares of company stock valued at $6,643,085 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in AeroVironment by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $85.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2,842.00 and a beta of 0.32. AeroVironment has a 1 year low of $64.62 and a 1 year high of $143.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

