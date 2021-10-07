Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Shares Gap Up to $10.96

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.96, but opened at $11.35. Youdao shares last traded at $11.74, with a volume of 1,554 shares changing hands.

DAO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $7.17 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. HSBC lowered shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Youdao from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $11.40 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.70 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Youdao from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.72.

The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of -0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.19.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($4.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.22) by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts predict that Youdao, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAO. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Youdao in the first quarter worth about $3,613,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Youdao in the first quarter worth about $262,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Youdao by 53.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Youdao by 4,556.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 47,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Youdao by 85.4% in the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,489,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,301,000 after buying an additional 1,146,673 shares in the last quarter. 19.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Youdao Company Profile (NYSE:DAO)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

