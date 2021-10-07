YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Receives $106.21 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.21.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on YETI. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of YETI in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of YETI from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of YETI from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $85.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.12. YETI has a 1-year low of $47.66 and a 1-year high of $105.62.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $357.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.76 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 66.59%. Sell-side analysts expect that YETI will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other YETI news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total transaction of $2,308,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,205,141 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 186.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 109.3% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

