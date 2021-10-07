Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Trading Down 2.4%

Yellow Cake plc (LON:YCA)’s share price dropped 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 326.50 ($4.27) and last traded at GBX 332 ($4.34). Approximately 1,023,069 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,090,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 340 ($4.44).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Yellow Cake from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

The company has a market cap of £509.90 million and a PE ratio of 13.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 297.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 275.23.

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of triuranium octoxide. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in St Helier, Jersey.

