Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,820,000 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the August 31st total of 5,810,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Yandex by 0.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,626,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,096,062,000 after purchasing an additional 150,271 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Yandex by 2.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,868,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $839,645,000 after purchasing an additional 248,818 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yandex by 13.3% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,625,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $552,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,341 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yandex by 26.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,814,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $340,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yandex by 5.5% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,135,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $292,606,000 after purchasing an additional 215,121 shares in the last quarter. 66.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ YNDX opened at $78.53 on Thursday. Yandex has a 12 month low of $55.62 and a 12 month high of $82.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.98, a PEG ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.45 and a 200-day moving average of $69.23.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.35). Yandex had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Yandex will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on YNDX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Yandex in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $77.50 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

About Yandex

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

