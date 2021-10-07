Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.82

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.82 and last traded at C$4.82, with a volume of 1108252 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.98.

YRI has been the topic of several research reports. National Bankshares cut their target price on Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. CSFB reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cormark cut their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Yamana Gold to C$8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.10.

The firm has a market cap of C$4.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$537.42 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.56%.

About Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

