Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $280.00

Yamana Gold Inc. (LON:AUY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 280 ($3.66) and last traded at GBX 280 ($3.66), with a volume of 833 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 285 ($3.72).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of £2.71 billion and a PE ratio of 22.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 308.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 283.95.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous dividend of $0.03. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 0.63%.

About Yamana Gold (LON:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

