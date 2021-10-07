Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Yamana Gold (LON:AUY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 92.98% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of AUY opened at GBX 285 ($3.72) on Wednesday. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of GBX 282 ($3.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 484.25 ($6.33). The stock has a market cap of £2.75 billion and a PE ratio of 22.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 308.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 283.95.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

