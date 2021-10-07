Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Yamana Gold (LON:AUY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 92.98% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of AUY opened at GBX 285 ($3.72) on Wednesday. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of GBX 282 ($3.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 484.25 ($6.33). The stock has a market cap of £2.75 billion and a PE ratio of 22.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 308.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 283.95.
Yamana Gold Company Profile
