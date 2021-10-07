Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,111,700 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the August 31st total of 1,304,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 444.7 days.
YMDAF stock opened at $4.80 on Thursday. Yamada has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $5.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.80.
Yamada Company Profile
Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for Yamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.