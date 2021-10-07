Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,111,700 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the August 31st total of 1,304,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 444.7 days.

YMDAF stock opened at $4.80 on Thursday. Yamada has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $5.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.80.

Yamada Company Profile

Yamada Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the retail and sale of electrical and home appliances, nursing and health products, mobile phones, and information equipment. Its products include color televisions, washing machines, cooking appliances, personal computers, telephones, fax machines, mobile phones, beauty supplies, jewelry, clothing, housing-related products and others.

