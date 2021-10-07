Yakira Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:BSGAU)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:BSGAU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 370,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter worth $2,443,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter worth $499,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter worth $499,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS BSGAU remained flat at $$10.20 during trading on Thursday. Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.16.

