Yakira Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.46 Million in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,175 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Lydall as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lydall by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,036 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Lydall by 0.7% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 34,979 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lydall in the second quarter valued at $303,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lydall in the second quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Lydall in the second quarter valued at $369,000. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LDL remained flat at $$62.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -1,034.66 and a beta of 3.08. Lydall, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $62.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $221.74 million during the quarter. Lydall had a positive return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 0.07%.

Lydall

Lydall, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration, separation, thermal, and acoustical applications. It operates through the following segments: Performance Materials; Technical Nonwovens; and Thermal and Acoustical Solutions.

