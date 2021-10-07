Yakira Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 250,000 DD3 Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:DDMX)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:DDMX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth $1,488,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth $4,664,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $297,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $3,999,000. 54.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DDMX stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.92. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,774. DD3 Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $11.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.92.

DD3 Acquisition Corp. II intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

