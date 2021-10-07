Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Purchased by Kempen Capital Management N.V.

Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $4,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Xylem by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,307,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,664,000 after acquiring an additional 231,515 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,064,000 after buying an additional 80,258 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,290,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,888,000 after buying an additional 103,946 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,020,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,536,000 after buying an additional 477,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,864,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,721,000 after buying an additional 253,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Shares of XYL stock opened at $122.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.43. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.14 and a fifty-two week high of $138.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 54.37%.

In other news, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $659,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,486,237. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $242,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,258 shares of company stock valued at $12,499,624 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus started coverage on Xylem in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Xylem from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.73.

Xylem Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.