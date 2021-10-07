XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 7,986 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Baozun by 65.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 17,882 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Baozun by 51.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baozun by 2.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Baozun in the first quarter worth approximately $596,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Baozun in the first quarter worth $1,612,000. 57.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BZUN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Baozun in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of Baozun from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baozun has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.43.

BZUN stock opened at $17.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.00. Baozun Inc. has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.20.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Baozun had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.36%. Baozun’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baozun Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

