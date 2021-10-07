XTX Topco Ltd Invests $278,000 in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,851 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 68.8% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on TNDM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $123.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,463.69 and a beta of 0.28. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.19 and a twelve month high of $130.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $172.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.36 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.08%. Tandem Diabetes Care’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, SVP James Leal sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $170,348.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 32,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $3,829,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,013,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,575,380 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.