XTX Topco Ltd Invests $275,000 in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,927 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RUN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth about $732,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth about $858,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,231 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,695 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $413,220.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $131,049.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 174,524 shares of company stock valued at $8,004,315. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUN opened at $40.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.46 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $401.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.36 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist decreased their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities cut their target price on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.71.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

