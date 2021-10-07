XTX Topco Ltd Invests $271,000 in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYFM. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 710.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. 46.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hydrofarm Holdings Group alerts:

In other Hydrofarm Holdings Group news, Director Patrick Chung sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total transaction of $78,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:HYFM opened at $38.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -258.60. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.66 and a 1 year high of $95.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.73.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $133.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HYFM has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities cut their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist cut their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.71.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.