XTX Topco Ltd Invests $265,000 in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,499 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,191,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,127,000 after buying an additional 153,342 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,418,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,704,000 after buying an additional 743,725 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 647,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,251,000 after buying an additional 176,566 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 553,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,632,000 after buying an additional 83,130 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,986,000 after buying an additional 61,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

In other news, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 15,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $930,792.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steve Smits sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $1,529,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,125 shares of company stock valued at $5,497,590. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LOB opened at $66.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.39. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.21 and a 12-month high of $72.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.49.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $141.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.19 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 27.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.28%.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

