XTX Topco Ltd Buys New Stake in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.05% of MasterCraft Boat at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCFT. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,282,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,727,000 after purchasing an additional 227,091 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 2nd quarter worth $4,215,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 1st quarter worth $2,485,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,336,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,543,000 after acquiring an additional 85,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 2nd quarter worth $2,019,000. 85.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $26.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $495.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.48 and a 12 month high of $33.63.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 73.51% and a net margin of 10.68%. Analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCFT shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

