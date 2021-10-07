XTX Topco Ltd Acquires New Stake in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in PRA Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,025,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,172,000 after purchasing an additional 142,590 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,908,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,431,000 after purchasing an additional 45,409 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,773,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,213,000 after purchasing an additional 259,766 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,196,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,345,000 after purchasing an additional 237,196 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,105,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,550,000 after purchasing an additional 31,328 shares during the period.

Shares of PRA Group stock opened at $43.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.88 and a 200 day moving average of $39.11. PRA Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.78 and a 12 month high of $45.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.41.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.46. PRA Group had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $285.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.24 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 20,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $813,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 10,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,477 shares of company stock valued at $1,937,694 over the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PRA Group Profile

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

