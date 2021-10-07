Xponance Inc. Takes $371,000 Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 2,292.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Crown in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Crown in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on Crown in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Crown in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Crown in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.33.

In other news, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $37,011.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,171,642.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $411,634.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CCK opened at $103.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.63 and a 200 day moving average of $104.62. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.93 and a 1-year high of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.51%.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

