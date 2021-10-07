Xponance Inc. Purchases New Position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,054 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Nevro in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro during the second quarter valued at about $170,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro during the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro during the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro during the first quarter valued at about $207,000.

NYSE NVRO opened at $118.31 on Thursday. Nevro Corp. has a 12 month low of $99.54 and a 12 month high of $188.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 6.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -60.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.49.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. Nevro had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVRO shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nevro from $199.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Nevro from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Nevro from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.17.

In related news, CEO D Keith Grossman acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.07 per share, for a total transaction of $735,490.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

