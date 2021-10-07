Xponance Inc. Purchases 2,529 Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 41.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,674 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Bancshares by 3.1% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in International Bancshares by 0.3% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 103,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,822,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in International Bancshares by 1.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in International Bancshares by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Bancshares by 7.7% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IBOC opened at $43.09 on Thursday. International Bancshares Co. has a twelve month low of $26.27 and a twelve month high of $53.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 38.40% and a return on equity of 10.63%.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from International Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.55. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

