Xponance Inc. Purchases 1,474 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 44.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,818 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 11.3% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 54.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 11.2% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 10.9% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

Shares of DY opened at $69.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.41 and its 200 day moving average is $78.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 45.23 and a beta of 1.60. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.79 and a 12-month high of $101.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.05 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Dycom Industries Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

