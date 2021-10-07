Xponance Inc. Makes New $352,000 Investment in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,120 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 206.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 5,141 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 382.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 8,692 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 224.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 174.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 13,746 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $62.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 4.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.23 and a beta of 1.17. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.39 and a 1 year high of $75.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.28.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $88.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.70 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 31,072 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.03, for a total value of $2,269,188.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 547,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,957,415.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 2,930 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $200,910.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,134 shares of company stock worth $10,809,325. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

VRNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Varonis Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

