Xponance Inc. Grows Stock Position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,874 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Viasat were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSAT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Viasat by 376.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Viasat in the second quarter worth $45,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Viasat in the first quarter worth $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Viasat in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Viasat in the first quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $55.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 117.98, a P/E/G ratio of 88.88 and a beta of 1.17. Viasat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.82 and a 1 year high of $61.35.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $664.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.85 million. Viasat had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 1.38%. As a group, analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

VSAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Viasat from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Viasat from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

