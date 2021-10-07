Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RL. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,427,000. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 576.4% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 673,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,995,000 after purchasing an additional 574,252 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the second quarter worth approximately $56,809,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth approximately $35,780,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 170.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 454,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,318,000 after purchasing an additional 286,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Hubert Joly purchased 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $117.90 per share, for a total transaction of $990,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $546,057.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush started coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Cowen upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $115.27 on Thursday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52 week low of $65.20 and a 52 week high of $142.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 51.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $1.43. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.82) EPS. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up 182.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 161.76%.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

