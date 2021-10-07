Xponance Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,994 Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,994 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Q2 by 936.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Q2 in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Q2 by 647.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Q2 in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Q2 in the 1st quarter worth $120,000.

In other news, Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.72, for a total transaction of $4,795,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,298,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,760 shares of company stock worth $10,955,291. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QTWO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Q2 from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet lowered Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.11.

QTWO opened at $79.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.75. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.33 and a 1 year high of $148.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.35 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $123.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.70 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. Q2’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

