Xponance Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,558 RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ROLL. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 4.2% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.7% in the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.7% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the second quarter worth $27,000. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROLL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.25.

Shares of ROLL opened at $214.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 57.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.62. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $114.49 and a 1 year high of $250.52.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $156.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

