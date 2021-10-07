Xponance Inc. Acquires New Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,103 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AWI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,253,000 after buying an additional 26,014 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 31.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $468,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.11.

Shares of AWI stock opened at $96.65 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.30 and a 200-day moving average of $102.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $113.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.17.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.23 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.14%.

In related news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $1,249,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

