XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.06 Billion

Equities analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) will post sales of $3.06 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.12 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.01 billion. XPO Logistics reported sales of $4.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full-year sales of $12.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.02 billion to $12.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.29 billion to $12.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XPO. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $155.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, XPO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,492,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,474 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 21,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,806,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,777,000 after purchasing an additional 18,334 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XPO traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.32. 13,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,342. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16. XPO Logistics has a twelve month low of $50.79 and a twelve month high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

