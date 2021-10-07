Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Sets New 12-Month High at $161.00

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $161.00 and last traded at $160.02, with a volume of 70940 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $153.84.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.71.

The company has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.36 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The business had revenue of $878.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $2,221,012.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,912.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in Xilinx by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 3,437 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Xilinx by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,564 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Xilinx by 231.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,811 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Xilinx by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,684 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new position in Xilinx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $448,000. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xilinx Company Profile (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

