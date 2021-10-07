Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,120,000 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the August 31st total of 6,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XRX. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,811,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,905,000. Icahn Carl C grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 31,142,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $731,542,000 after buying an additional 2,373,446 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Xerox during the second quarter worth approximately $23,599,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Xerox by 358.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,979,000 after purchasing an additional 977,310 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XRX opened at $20.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.77. Xerox has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.22 and its 200-day moving average is $23.42.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Xerox will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Xerox’s payout ratio is 70.92%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Xerox in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

