XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) CEO John Simard Sells 14,218 Shares

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) CEO John Simard sold 14,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $179,999.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Simard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, John Simard sold 19,684 shares of XBiotech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $260,419.32.

On Wednesday, September 29th, John Simard sold 16,396 shares of XBiotech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $219,870.36.

On Monday, September 27th, John Simard sold 29,890 shares of XBiotech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $442,670.90.

On Friday, September 24th, John Simard sold 11,418 shares of XBiotech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $165,446.82.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, John Simard sold 19,669 shares of XBiotech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $297,788.66.

On Monday, September 20th, John Simard sold 13,471 shares of XBiotech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $202,873.26.

On Wednesday, July 14th, John Simard sold 50,000 shares of XBiotech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $907,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ XBIT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,784. XBiotech Inc. has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $21.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of XBiotech by 722.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 11,411 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of XBiotech by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of XBiotech by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 157,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 82,976 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of XBiotech by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 408,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 23,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of XBiotech by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 105,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 31,624 shares during the last quarter. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XBiotech Company Profile

XBiotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies. Its product pipeline includes oncology, infectious diseases, dermatology and inflammatory disorders. The company was founded by John Simard on March 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

