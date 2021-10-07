WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,133 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in WW International were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WW International during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of WW International by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of WW International by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of WW International by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WW International during the 1st quarter valued at about $965,000.

WW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of WW International in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WW International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.22.

NASDAQ WW opened at $17.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.61. WW International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $41.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.96.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.09 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that WW International, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

