WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $157.96

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$157.96 and traded as low as C$150.82. WSP Global shares last traded at C$152.63, with a volume of 104,039 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WSP shares. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global to C$168.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$155.00 price objective on shares of WSP Global in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global to C$152.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global to C$150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$157.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$158.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$142.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.84, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.23.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.16 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.98 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that WSP Global Inc. will post 5.4799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.13%.

In other news, Director Alexandre L’heureux sold 59,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$164.17, for a total transaction of C$9,707,372.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,684,878.76.

WSP Global Company Profile (TSE:WSP)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

