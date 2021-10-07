WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.56.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WNS shares. Cowen lifted their target price on WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on WNS from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WNS. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of WNS by 44.1% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WNS by 1.0% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 22,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of WNS by 288.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of WNS by 3.0% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 13,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of WNS by 6.4% during the first quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WNS opened at $82.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.18 and a 200 day moving average of $77.85. WNS has a 52-week low of $57.06 and a 52-week high of $84.55.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. WNS had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $236.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

