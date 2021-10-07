WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Short Interest Down 23.8% in September

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the August 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:DGRS traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.20. The stock had a trading volume of 8,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,240. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $31.50 and a twelve month high of $49.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.17.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 32.4% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the second quarter valued at about $787,000. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 20.0% in the second quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period.

