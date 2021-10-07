WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $49.55

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.55 and traded as low as $46.85. WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $47.37, with a volume of 15,354 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.55.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 68,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

