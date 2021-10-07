Wirecard (OTCMKTS:WRCDF) Trading Down 19.7%

Wirecard AG (OTCMKTS:WRCDF) fell 19.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. 915 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 11,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.40.

About Wirecard (OTCMKTS:WRCDF)

Wirecard AG engages in the provision of software and information technology for payment processing and issuing products in the field of outsourcing and white label industry. It operates through the following segments: Payment Processing and Risk Management (PP&RM); Acquiring and Issuing (A&I); and Call Center and Communication Services (CC&CS).

